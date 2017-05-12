Ex-teacher who allegedly kidnapped teen to remain in jail until trial

The former Tennessee teacher who authorities say kidnapped his 15-year-old student then spent over a month on the run with her will remain in jail until his trial, a judge decided today.

Tad Cummins, 50, a married father and grandfather, went missing with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on March 13, authorities said. An Amber Alert was issued for Elizabeth and Cummins was wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

The two were found in northern California on April 20; the teen was "healthy and unharmed," authorities said. Cummins was taken into custody.

Prosecutors allege that Cummins, who is accused of transporting a minor in interstate commerce with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, had planned to flee to Mexico with the teen.

Cummins did not enter a plea. His attorney, Dumaka Shabazz, said that while Cummins’ family does not condone the allegations against him, they are still providing "moral" and "emotional" support to him.

"I believe there's a lot of questions that have been unanswered," he said. "We will follow up on those until we get to the bottom of this case."

Shabazz added that he does not believe Cummins is a flight risk.

An FBI agent told the court today that Cummins and Elizabeth first went to Alabama where they reportedly threw their phones into the Tennessee River. The agent said they later went to Mississippi and then Oklahoma -- where they were caught on surveillance video at a local Walmart.

In Colorado they used aliases and told strangers they were married, the agent said.

The FBI agent said the ex-teacher and teen then headed to southern California where they bought a two-person kayak for $1,500.

Authorities ultimately located them in northern California.

Cummins, who was fired one day after the alleged kidnapping, had reportedly researched teen marriage online, specifically the age of consent, according to law enforcement officials.

One of Elizabeth's schoolmates reported seeing her and Cummins kiss in his classroom on Jan. 23, according to a school district investigative report, but both denied the claim. A school report from January said neither one "admitted to behaving inappropriately towards the other."

Elizabeth’s father, Anthony Thomas, told ABC News after Elizabeth was found, “She may not be exactly ... the person she was because there’s a lot of experiences she’s had."

"I think she has the determination to really go somewhere in life," he said. "But right now she really needs a lot of help."