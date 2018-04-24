Teen murders his mother with help from friends, authorities say

A Maine teenager was arrested for murder over the weekend after he and his friends allegedly stabbed and strangled his 47-year-old mother in her home, according to court documents released on Monday.

The teen, 15, was arrested on Sunday, and accused of murdering his mother, Kimberly Mironovas, who was found dead in her Litchfield, Maine, home on Sunday with stab wounds to the neck, according to charging documents.

Police believe Mironovas’ son, and two male friends from his old neighborhood in Massachusetts, initially tried to drug her by placing crushed pills in her drink on Saturday, but they aborted that plan when the medication failed to dilute, the documents said.

WMTW

He allegedly went into his mother’s bedroom with a knife and stabbed her as she slept early Sunday, according to police, who claimed the teen's 15-year-old friend assisted in the killing by helping the son strangle her.

The documents did not provide a possible motive for the killing.

The woman’s son was charged with intentional or knowing murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. His 15-year-old friend, who police say took part in the murder, is also charged with intentional or knowing murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder.

The second friend, age 13, is charged with criminal conspiracy to commit murder, the documents said. Kevin Sullivan, an attorney for the 13-year-old, said his client was simply in the house at the time and bewildered.

WMTW

“He was in a house where someone died and he’s completely distraught because of it,” Sullivan told the Associated Press.

Prosecutors could seek to try the boys as adults, where murder carries a minimum sentence of 25 years, according to the AP. In the juvenile system, the boys could only be detained until they reach the age of 21.

It was not clear if the other teenagers had obtained an attorney yet.

ABC News' Devin Villacis contributed to this report.