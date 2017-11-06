The 26 people gunned down in a mass shooting at a rural Texas church Sunday ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old, authorities said this morning.

Twenty other people were injured when a gunman -- who has since died -- stormed the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

At least 10 of the 46 killed or wounded were children, according to Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt.

Some parents used their bodies as shields to protect their children from the bullets, Tackitt said.

Darren Abate/AP

Ten of the wounded are in critical condition, four are in serious condition and six are in stable condition or have been released, authorities said this morning.

Here are the victims whose identities have been confirmed by ABC News:

Joann Ward and daughters Brooke Ward and Emily Garza

Joann Ward and her two daughters, Brooke Ward and Emily Garza, are among the dead, Joann Ward's sister-in-law, Leslie, told ABC News.

Joann Ward is survived by her husband, Chris, and 5-year-old son Ryland, who was shot several times and is in the hospital today, family said.

Richard Rodriguez and Therese Rodriguez

Richard Rodriguez and his wife, Therese Rodriguez, were among the deceased, according to Regina Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez's daughter.

Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, 14

Courtesy Sherri Pomeroy

Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, 14, was one of the individuals slain at the house of worship, according to her father, Frank Pomeroy, who is a pastor at the church.

Annabelle “was one very beautiful, special child,” Pomeroy told ABC News by phone.

Pomeroy said he was in Oklahoma during the shooting, a rare weekend that he wasn't at the church.

The other victims are all close friends of his, he said.

