The retrial of Bill Cosby got off to a wild start this morning when a topless woman charged at the 80-year-old comedian as he arrived at a Pennsylvania court.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, had writing on her body reading "Cosby," "rapist" and "Women's Lives Matter" in red ink.

Police officers and sheriff's deputies quickly stopped the woman before she could reach Cosby outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown.

The woman was apparently among a group of protesters at the courthouse who greeted Cosby with jeers. Witnesses said she jumped over a barricade and charged at Cosby before police officers stopped her and hustled her away.

Andrew Wyatt, a spokesman for Cosby, told ABC News that he was guiding the comedian along their regular path between a wall at the courthouse and a set of police barricades -- behind which photographers and camera crews stand to get shots of the Cosby coming and going -- when the incident unfolded.

“She stood up on the railing, ripped off a black leather jacket, and jumped in front of Cosby and yelled, 'Look at me! He raped me!'" Wyatt said.

Cosby, who sufferers from degenerative eye disease, had no reaction to the episode, Wyatt said.

"He can't see," Wyatt said.

He said he did not know the woman or what she was basing her shouted claim on.

“You’re protesting for rape victims but you’re taking your clothes off and going topless, and that sours your message," Wyatt said of the woman's actions. "That's not about the victims, that's about yourself and if you are going to protest rape, you shouldn’t rip your clothes off."

The commotion broke out just before opening arguments were scheduled to begin in Cosby's retrial on charges of sexual assault stemming from an alleged 2004 attack on Andrea Constand -- the former director of operations for the women’s basketball team at Cosby's alma mater, Temple University.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in June when a jury could not reach a verdict.

During the first trial, Constand testified that Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious at his home in 2004. She described Cosby as "somebody I trusted. A mentor.”

Cosby has denied the accusations, saying that any drug taking or sex was consensual.