Trevor Noah: Using buckets of rocks to fend off school shooters 'is such a dumb idea'

Trevor Noah mocked a Pennsylvania school district's "dumb" idea to stop potential shooters with rocks on Tuesday, saying the plan would never work.

"Yes, they will be stoned -- that will stop these school shooters from committing adultery in medieval Europe," said Noah, host of "The Daily Show."

"This is such a dumb idea," he added. "Bucket of rocks is both the idea and the metaphor for how dumb the idea actually really is."

WNEP

Noah's criticism came after David Helsel, superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District in northern Pennsylvania, elaborated on his plan to equip classrooms with 5-gallon buckets of river rocks to fend off potential shooters.

"If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance to any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full of students armed with rocks, and they will be stoned," Helsel said last week.

WNEP

Helsel said the plan was a "last-ditch" effort to protect his students.

"You realize with rocks all the shooter needs is a helmet and then he's back to being the most dangerous person in the school," Noah said. "And besides, even if the kids have rocks, if the shooter whips out paper, that beats rock every time."