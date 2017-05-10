Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man

Betty Shelby, a white Tulsa police officer accused of fatally shooting Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, is going on trial for manslaughter.

Shelby, 43, shot and killed Crutcher, 40, after approaching him on the street on Sept. 16 after his car broke down. Video shows him walking away from her with his hands on his head.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's office claims Shelby "reacted unreasonably by escalating the situation from a confrontation with Mr. Crutcher, who was not responding to verbal commands and was walking away from her with his hands help up, becoming emotionally involved to the point that she overreacted."

Attorneys for Shelby, who has been on unpaid leave since the shooting, said that before the video started Shelby had repeatedly ordered Crutcher to stop walking away and to get on the ground, The Associated Press reported. Shelby's attorneys have also said she feared for her life and thought Crutcher was reaching into his car for a gun, the AP reported.

Another officer, Tyler Turnbough, who deployed his stun gun on Crutcher, told the National Center for Police Defense that Shelby's actions were appropriate and necessary, the AP said.

"There is no way of knowing what he was reaching for and to take a chance could be deadly," Turnbough said, according to the AP.

An autopsy showed that PCP was in Crutcher's system, the AP said.

Jury selection and opening statements were completed earlier today.

The jury consists of two black women, seven white women and three white men. The alternates are one black man and one white woman.

Shelby has pleaded not guilty. She faces four years to life in prison if convicted, the AP said.

A civil rights investigation into Crutcher's death was also opened by the Justice Department, the AP said.

