Trial begins for white Tulsa cop charged in shooting death of unarmed black man

May 10, 2017, 1:28 PM ET
PHOTO: Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby is led from the Tulsa County Sheriffs office into a courtroom in the Tulsa County courthouse, Sept. 30, 2016. Shelbys manslaughter trial begins May 8, 2017 in the shooting of Terence Crutcher.PlaySue Ogrocki/AP Photo
WATCH Tulsa Police Officer Shares Her Side of the Story in Terence Crutcher's Shooting

Betty Shelby, a white Tulsa police officer accused of fatally shooting Terence Crutcher, an unarmed black man, is going on trial for manslaughter.

Shelby, 43, shot and killed Crutcher, 40, after approaching him on the street on Sept. 16 after his car broke down. Video shows him walking away from her with his hands on his head.

The Tulsa County District Attorney's office claims Shelby "reacted unreasonably by escalating the situation from a confrontation with Mr. Crutcher, who was not responding to verbal commands and was walking away from her with his hands help up, becoming emotionally involved to the point that she overreacted."

PHOTO: In this Sept. 16, 2016 image made from video provided by police, Terence Crutcher, left, with his arms held up, is pursued by police officers as he walks next to his stalled SUV before he was shot and killed by one of the officers in Tulsa, Okla.Tulsa Police Department via AP
In this Sept. 16, 2016 image made from video provided by police, Terence Crutcher, left, with his arms held up, is pursued by police officers as he walks next to his stalled SUV before he was shot and killed by one of the officers in Tulsa, Okla.

Attorneys for Shelby, who has been on unpaid leave since the shooting, said that before the video started Shelby had repeatedly ordered Crutcher to stop walking away and to get on the ground, The Associated Press reported. Shelby's attorneys have also said she feared for her life and thought Crutcher was reaching into his car for a gun, the AP reported.

Another officer, Tyler Turnbough, who deployed his stun gun on Crutcher, told the National Center for Police Defense that Shelby's actions were appropriate and necessary, the AP said.

"There is no way of knowing what he was reaching for and to take a chance could be deadly," Turnbough said, according to the AP.

An autopsy showed that PCP was in Crutcher's system, the AP said.

Terence Crutcher shooting: What's next for Tulsa officer Betty Shelby

Tulsa police officer arrested on manslaughter charges, released on $50,000 bond

Tulsa police officer shares her side of the story in Terence Crutcher's shooting

Jury selection and opening statements were completed earlier today.

The jury consists of two black women, seven white women and three white men. The alternates are one black man and one white woman.

Shelby has pleaded not guilty. She faces four years to life in prison if convicted, the AP said.

A civil rights investigation into Crutcher's death was also opened by the Justice Department, the AP said.

PHOTO: This undated photo provided by the Tulsa Oklahoma Police Department shows officer Betty Shelby.Tulsa Police Department via AP Photo
This undated photo provided by the Tulsa Oklahoma Police Department shows officer Betty Shelby.

ABC News' Jim Scholz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.