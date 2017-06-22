Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in Louisiana

Tropical Storm Cindy made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border early Thursday morning, threatening to bring strong winds, rain and potentially-dangerous floods to several surrounding Southern states.

The National Weather service has warned that the storm could cause "life-threatening flash flooding."

Cindy is expected to move across western and northern Louisiana and into southeastern Arkansas between Thursday night and Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The service also warned that the storm could produce a few tornadoes on Thursday in portions of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana.

The governors of Alabama and Louisiana both declared a state of emergency earlier this week due to the coming storm.

It is also expected to dump a total of 6 to 9 inches of rain, with as much as 12 inches in isolated spots, over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and western portions of the Florida Panhandle through Thursday. The storm's maximum sustained winds were close to 40 miles per hour when it made landfall early Thursday.

Before the storm made landfall on Thursday, one person had already died from injuries related to its winds.

4 AM Update: #TSCindy has made landfall in SW Louisiana. The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued west of High Island. #houwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/AyALDOsK3V — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 22, 2017

The deceased person was a 10-year-old boy who died in Alabama on Wednesday. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said the boy had walked outside a waterfront condo where he and his family were staying in Fort Morgan, Alabama, and was standing only a few feet from the door when a large wave knocked a log into him around 10:30 a.m.

The boy, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene, according to police.

Prior to reaching land, the storm brought heavy winds and rain to some southern states, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana on Wednesday.

Social media users in Lake Charles, Louisiana, posted images and video of the storm on Wednesday as it battered the area with severe rain. One user even posted a video of people kayaking through the flooded streets of the Lake Charles.

Always a good time when they open up those kayak lanes #louisiana #lakecharles #tropicalstormcindy #kayaking #kayak A post shared by @ezstock12 on Jun 21, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Meanwhile, social media users in near the Florida panhandle shared video on Wednesday showing the shoreline moving closer as unusually large waves crashed on the beaches there.

Kathleen Bertucci of Gulfport, Mississippi, told the Associated Press Wednesday that heavy rainfall sent about 10 inches of water into her business, Top Shop, which sells and installs granite countertops.

"It's pretty disgusting, but I don't have flood insurance because they took me out of the flood zone," said Bertucci, whose store is near a bayou. "We're just trying to clean everything up and hope it doesn't happen again."

ABC News' Morgan Winsor and Julia Jacobo contributed to this report.