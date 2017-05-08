Twin brothers who were traveling in the car with 15-year-old Jordan Edwards at the time he was shot and killed by former Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver are still struggling to process their friend's death, according to a new interview.

"If I could do anything in the world to bring him back I would," Maximus Everette told ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA-TV about the loss of his friend.

Maximus and Maxwell Everette were in the car with Jordan and two of his brothers on the night of the April 29 shooting, which followed a 911 call related to a house party at which the boys were in attendance.

Police initially said that Edwards was in a car that backed up in the direction of officers, who were responding to the call about the party "in an aggressive manner." Police later revised that account, saying they had misspoken and that it appeared as though the vehicle was driving away from the officers based on footage from police body cameras.

Oliver opened fire on the car with the boys inside it, striking Edwards, who was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Oliver, a six-year veteran of the force, turned himself in at the Parker County Jail in Weatherford, Texas, about 95 miles west of Dallas, according to WFAA.

The boys recalled to WFAA the moment that a bullet pierced the passenger window, striking Jordan's head.

"I'm always thinking about it and what could've happened," Maxwell Everette told the affiliate. "Somebody else could've gotten killed too. It still hasn't really hit me yet."

Maximus Everette described to WFAA the traumatic moment when he confronted his friend's death in the car.

"I was just shaking him by his jacket just to see if he was still breathing," Maximus said.

Oliver was released on bail after his bond had been set at $300,000, according to WFAA.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department had issued the warrant for his arrest last Friday in connection with the shooting death of Edwards, spokeswoman Melina Urbina confirmed to ABC News.

"The warrant was issued due to evidence that suggested Mr. Oliver intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of an individual," Urbina said in a statement. "The warrant gives any peace officer the authority to arrest Roy Oliver for the crime of murder. Mr. Oliver can also turn himself into any peace officer if he so chooses."

She added, "The investigation into the death of Jordan Edwards will continue and does not conclude with the arrest of Roy Oliver."

ABC News' Morgan Winsor, Tara Fowler, and Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.