One U.S. service member was killed and three others were injured during a U.S. Special Operations Forces raid in Yemen targeting Al-Qaeda operatives on Saturday, according to the U.S. Central Command.

The raid killed 14 Al-Qaeda fighters "and the capture of information that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots," a statement from the military command said. "This is one in a series of aggressive moves against terrorist planners in Yemen and worldwide."

The name of the service member killed in action is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the statement said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite service members,” Commander of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel said in a statement. “The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe.”

In addition, the U.S. lost an MV-22 Osprey aircraft after it suffered a hard landing that rendered it incapable of taking off again. The aircraft was destroyed on the spot.