UT-Austin stabbing suspect reportedly suffered from mental health issues: Police

A student at the University of Texas at Austin accused of stabbing four students is believed to have suffered from mental health issues, officials said today.

The suspect, Kendrex White, allegedly kicked a female student out of the way on campus on Monday before stabbing four male students, including one fatally, UT-Austin Chief of Police David Carter said at a press conference today.

After White allegedly stabbed the first student, he continued to walk "in a calm fashion" and found another student sitting at a picnic table and stabbed him in the back of the head, Carter said.

White then kept walking and stabbed a third victim, followed by a fourth victim, Carter said.

Carter said it's believed White was suffering from mental health issues. White was recently involuntarily committed in another city, Carter said.

Carter said there was nothing to suggest that White was targeting fraternities or other groups.

"This was not a conspiracy," Carter said, becoming emotional. "This was not a person that had a vendetta against any particular group."

White, who was taken into custody after the stabbings, was booked on a charge of murder and the charge is expected to be officially filed by this evening, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Undergraduate student Harrison Brown died from his injuries. Two of the three other injured students have since been released from the hospital.

School President Gregory Fenves said in a statement Monday night, "I ask that our entire community come together to support the victims and their families. They are suffering, and we all must be there for them. Preparations are underway for a gathering to honor the victims that will be held in the coming days."

Fenves said today that the UT tower will be darkened during the upcoming memorial.

He added that there is justified fear on campus and noted that this fatal attack came one year after another student's murder.

Haruka Weiser, an 18-year-old first-year theater and dance major at UT-Austin, was murdered in April 2016 and her body was discovered in a campus creek. A 17-year-old, who was not a student, was arrested.

"I'm hurt and I'm angry that our campus has seen these two tragedies," Fenves said today.

Fenves said this year the campus has focused on improving security but "clearly there is work to be done."