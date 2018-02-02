Victims' father lunges at Larry Nassar in court

The father of three Larry Nassar victims lunged at the former USA Gymnastics team doctor in court today.

Randall Margraves asked the judge if he could be alone with Nassar for five minutes.

"I'm asking you as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes alone in a locked room with this demon," Margraves told the judge this morning.

Eaton County Circuit Judge Janice Cunningham said that she would not do that, so Margraves asked again, this time for just one minute alone with Nassar.

Two of Margraves' daughters spoke in court and were standing next to their father as he addressed the judge.

The judge reiterated that the answer was no. Margraves then charged toward Nassar in the courtroom.

ABC News

Police apprehended Margraves and escorted him out of the room.

"Let me get that son of a b----," Margraves could be heard saying.

There were audible cries in the courtroom as Margraves was pinned to the ground by police.

"Give me one minute with that b------," Margraves said. "One minute."

Assistant Attorney General Angela Povilaitis, the lead prosecutor in this case, was heard warning the rest of the gallery not to follow Margraves' lead.

"You cannot behave like this," Povilaitis said.

ABC News

Nassar is facing a second sentencing hearing, this time in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Michigan.

This sentencing process, which began Wednesday, comes more than a week after Nassar was given up to 175 years in prison for multiple counts of criminal sexual misconduct.

Margraves' third daughter, Morgan Margraves, spoke during Nassar's prior sentencing in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Randall Margraves' exchange with the judge began as she thanked his daughters for speaking.

"Judge, would a pissed off father have a chance to say something?" he asked Cunningham.

"You son of a b----," Margraves said, looking directly at Nassar.

The judge cut him off, admonishing him over his choice of language.

"We don't want to swear, we don't want to have profanity. I can't imagine the anger, and the anxiety and the feeling of wanting retribution and if you need to say something to help you I'm more than willing to let you say something, but in a courtroom we don't use profanity. But if you have some words that you would like to say, I would like to give you the opportunity to say them," Cunningham said.

Margraves then asked for the time alone with Nassar.