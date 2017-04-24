Video captures the moment 4-year-old girl falls out the back of a moving van

Harrowing dash cam video captures the moment a 4-year-old girl fell out of the back of a moving church bus on a state highway in Arkansas.

The footage depicts the small child swinging out from the back door of a church bus on Highway 65 in Harrison, Arkansas, before falling off onto the street as the van briskly drives away.

"I saw it happening and it blew my mind, it's like I wasn't even seeing what I was seeing," Ryan Ciampoli, a volunteer firefighter who witnessed the girl's fall and called for help, told local ABC News affiliate KHBS-TV of Fort Smith, Arkansas.

"Obviously, you want to leave her laying there, you know, if she's not in danger, but we're in the middle of a state highway so I couldn't leave her just laying there," Ciampoli added.

Ciampoli said that at first the girl was unconscious, but eventually the "shock kicked in" and she started crying and calling for her mother.

The family of the young girl in the video declined ABC News' request for comment at this time, but told KHBS-TV that she broke her jaw in the fall and was hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Tim Hampton, a pastor at the Christian Life Center Church, told ABC News that the church would not be using the bus again.