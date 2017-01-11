Video Shows Driver Using Phone Before Truck Overturns

Dramatic dashcam footage shows a truck driver on his cellphone just before his semitrailer tumbled off a highway overpass in Florida last week.

According to the Jan. 4 incident report obtained by ABC News, Samuel Colon Jr., 49, was transporting recycled materials when an unknown vehicle changed lanes in front of him. Colon jerked to the right to avoid a crash with the vehicle in front of him and collided with a barrier, causing the truck to overturn and fall onto the road below, the report states.

The trailer fell onto a concrete barrier in the median, spilling trash onto the roadway and obstructing traffic for several hours, the report states.

Two other drivers struck some of the debris, which caused damage to their vehicles though the drivers themselves were not hurt, the report states. Colon sustained serious injuries in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the report. He has since been released, a spokesperson with the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC News.

Footage released by the Florida Highway Patrol shows Colon steering with one hand and a cellphone in his other hand immediately before the incident. He received a citation Tuesday for using a cellphone while operating a commercial motor vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The unknown vehicle involved in the initial incident has not been located. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-631-4020.