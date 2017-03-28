Transcript for With over 1,000 tips but no sightings of missing teen and ex-teacher, officials say they may be in Mexico

If you are driving on the road and find yourself behind that vehicle. Try to do what you can to safely snap a picture and contact 911 immediately it only takes one. Leave it takes one tip it takes one person seeing them seeing the vehicle and knowing what to do to turn this thing around summit characterize. This relationship. As a romance. But this morning. I want to caution the public. To avoid anything that might look or sound like victim blame. Let me be very clear this morning. She is fifteen. A child. He is PP and grown Maine. She's a high school freshman. He's a former teacher. This. Is and was not enrollment. This was manipulation. Solely to benefit. Tat comes. This is not a fairy tale. This is a case of kidnapping. To tat. Let me say this. It's still not too late to do the right thing to Elizabeth. We will not stop. Until we find you and bring you home. Law enforcement and Mexico's been notified of the AMBER Alert. But we don't know how much publicity skated. And we need people down there. To know about this because. It's possible that that's where they are our. He may be because who's a very religious man very knowledgeable of the Bible. It's possible that he's. Playing the role of a missionary. And then years. To homeowners and things like that you know a we want you to it to be aware of what's going on and if you're in a secluded areas to be aware what's up what's out there in if you say something column immediately. It is rare. But I think we have to take into consideration. Disposal well thought out plan. Kidnap you have a fifteen Euro. That's being manipulated about fifty year.

