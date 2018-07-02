Transcript for 11-year-old boy dies while saving friend from icy pond

We're actually standing in front of the entrance to add that high now first responders believed that eleven year old Anthony Torres was underwater for thirty minutes by the first time. First responders got to him it was just too late. Police he that Anthony was. On or around strap on Tuesday afternoon with a twelve year old frank his sprint tilted ice Anthony Grant to help pulling its print out that Anthony. Then pelted ice himself. That friend it ran to get help. Firefighters frantically jumped into the pot which is shorts and T shirts on searching for intake for several minutes eventually finding him and pulling amount but it was too late. Is that the child went out about fifty feet before the ice. Let go underneath them and was punched in total water temperature was well above freezing these ice the ice is not safe it's not gonna support you wait. And it can have tragic consequence. And Anthony he was rushed to Jamaica hospital where he was pronounced dead this two firefighters who jumped in the pond to try and save him they were treated for hypothermia. Astra Anthony's friend who was also here at the pond with him he's physically okay. But obviously shaken after the using his friend might hear in the wood haven section of queens this morning Candace account channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.