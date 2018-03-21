Transcript for 12-year-old boy killed after being caught in lazy river suction line

Can't explain it words can describe it. CNET or claim there Miguel colosio's was coming home from dinner when he saw something I'll never forget ever wonder running lewis'. It was scary way you see a boys land line there and not breathing you know. And you see or other people prizes. News it was your partner can. At twelve year old boy was trapped under water police seize late was sucked into the section line of the lazy river at a Vista resort in North Myrtle Beach Monday night. That horrific scene now on T. Colossus and. I don't think Eric's that well last night at all and all I just kept in open middle name. Says some. And you for did the freeze family didn't see it happen but they were down their swimming right before. It's crazy and mean like. We were down there and we are just swimming and having donated time and we could've gotten in that situation and that fear are now keeping them and others I spoke with out of the water I got. I'll probably go in and lazy river. Lower. The pool or I don't think that is being down they're knowing and that didn't happen. And knowing that there's a possibility that it could happen again. Everyone seems to be now searching for the right for us that's all I keep him. And pray for him and his family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.