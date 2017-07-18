Transcript for 12-year-old girl dies after being run over by father in boating accident, police say

Certainly this is a tragedy on in every sense of the word. Marine patrol officials say it was around 8:30 this morning when they were called to newfound lake for the report of a boating accident. Authorities say a twelve year old girl visiting from Colorado was learning to water ski. Inside the boat or her parents and fourteen year old sister officials say her father was behind the wheel when his hat blew off. The boat was attempting to bring you steal a line back to the skier. The operator was momentarily distracted and as a result the boat did strike media victim at a slow rate of speed. But unfortunately the victim sustained serious injures. Authorities say the boat was in neutral when the girl was bit by the propeller female members did enter the water were able to remove the victim from the water. At that point they did call 911 and they made transport back to the shoreline. Authorities say they were met by first responders who began CPR the dart helicopter was called but officials say the girl died before she could be transported. Officials say this is still under investigation but it appears to simply be a terrible. Accident they think this is a this is a Sammy that for all intents and purposes. A beautiful day out on newfound lake. And they were looking to you just just and the day together. And unfortunately and and Lincoln NI everything changed that this is a tragedy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.