15 students hospitalized after school bus crash in Pa.

Fifteen students and a bus driver were hospitalized after a school bus crashed near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, this morning, a hospital spokesperson said.
0:33 | 05/17/17

Transcript for 15 students hospitalized after school bus crash in Pa.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

