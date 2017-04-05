16 children in hospital after school bus crash in Las Vegas

More
Fifteen children aboard a school bus were taken to the hospital and the driver of a car killed after a collision in Las Vegas, Nevada, this morning. A child in the car was also hospitalized.
0:49 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 16 children in hospital after school bus crash in Las Vegas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47208137,"title":"16 children in hospital after school bus crash in Las Vegas","duration":"0:49","description":"Fifteen children aboard a school bus were taken to the hospital and the driver of a car killed after a collision in Las Vegas, Nevada, this morning. A child in the car was also hospitalized.","url":"/US/video/16-children-hospital-school-bus-crash-las-vegas-47208137","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.