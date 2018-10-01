Transcript for 17 dead after flooding and mudslides force thousands to flee in California

We are saddened Terry poured that the death troll has now risen to seventeen. With two additional. Fatalities recovered today at this time we are not ready to release the names of the victims or identifying information. That anticipate that we will be doing that. In the near future we also know there are many people who are still missing family members. And friends. And are deeply concerned about the uncertainty of their status. We're happy to report that some of those who were unaccounted for have been located safely. And reunited with their loved ones. But there are still thirteen. Reported missing persons cases. And we have a number of other names that we have. Gleaned from social media and from other. Sources that we are looking into as well. I'm very pleased to report that we have over 500 responders working on this search and rescue effort and ten search dogs. They have successfully rescued 3 people since this morning. Yesterday afternoon I reported that there were people still trapped in Romero canyon without any way out and we were able to remove all of them last night.

