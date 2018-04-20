Transcript for 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre

Hey guys it's Clayton Santo here with ABC news and if you've been watching our coverage today you've been paying attention to the news. You know that this is the national school walkout day. Across the country organizers say they have 2600 schools that have signed up to do a walkout in protest of gun violence and this date April Tony if was not picked by accident I wanna. Have you take a look we're just over here in the distance those those buildings there are Columbine High School where of course nineteen years ago today. Twelve students one teacher were killed in a brutal. Attacked by two students who opened fire on the student body here. Nineteen years ago back over here behind me. This is the column on memorial that remembers all of those people. Who died. One of the things we have not seen here in Colorado today is a huge turnout like we've seen in other cities Washington DC. Atlanta Chicago. We've seen now hundreds of students walking out protesting gun violence calling for action. It has not happened here and the reason is. Columbine High School every year since the attack. Has canceled classes on April 20 the students the community here have turned this day. Into a day of what they call service a day of volunteering. A date to remember the people who lost their lives here. Rather then trying to politicize. This day. One of the things that did happen here though last night. There is a group. That held a rally not too far from here. Trying to get people to registered to votes. One of the things they wanted to of course you have the November midterm elections coming up. So one of the things they want to do is to register young people to vote and have them turn out and hopefully. In their words elect candidates who will call for greater gun control measures and so. That is what has been happening here in Colorado we have seen some sporadic small. Protests but certainly not on the scale. That we have seen in other places. A lot of the students here a lot of that is the school's students community want to. Honor column line in honor. What they stand for but we do have these voter drives going on and in Colorado at least it seems that. That effort has. Made some progress according to the secretary of state. From last year to this year the number of sixteen and seventeen year olds who are registered to vote. So far this year. Has jumped 17% compared to last year so they are making progress getting in people to vote. So anyway the walkouts are not happening on the scale. That they are and other places but they are. And doing their part in another way here in Colorado today so thanks for click anonymous on Clayton sand dealt with ABC news C next time.

