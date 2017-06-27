-
Now Playing: 34 injured after NYC subway derails
-
Now Playing: Alabama Army base on lockdown amid reports of active shooter
-
Now Playing: LAPD officers continue their fathers' legacy on the force
-
Now Playing: Kid correspondent Miles Brown takes over the NBA Awards red carpet
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about firework safety
-
Now Playing: LZ Granderson: I had to reconcile my faith with my sexuality
-
Now Playing: Principal challenges students to disconnect from devices, offers $100 incentive
-
Now Playing: One mother says the Count the Kicks app saved her baby's life
-
Now Playing: Man survives brown bear attack in Alaska
-
Now Playing: Mom claims baby lost consciousness on flight
-
Now Playing: Massive wildfires burn across the west
-
Now Playing: New health care plan could leave millions uninsured
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court allows key parts of Trump's travel ban to go into effect
-
Now Playing: Trump blames Obama for Russia's meddling in the US election
-
Now Playing: Fire in Utah torches thousands of acres, causing evacuations and destroying homes
-
Now Playing: 2 tourists beaten by robbers in New Orleans' French Quarter
-
Now Playing: High school science project becomes life-changing gift
-
Now Playing: 2009 town hall: President Obama answers America's questions
-
Now Playing: 3 children, 21 animals removed from Tennessee home in 'deplorable' conditions, authorities say
-
Now Playing: 'Pharma Bro' defies advice to keep quiet before fraud trial