Transcript for 34 injured after NYC subway derails

Roberta Romero was among dozens of others packed onto a southbound eight train riding through Harlem Tuesday morning. Suddenly something went terribly wrong clothes I've been. The train started violently shaking. The view were screaming I felt found a train just outside the 125 street station. When it to brakes and emergency that means the emergency brake automatically went on the train boat forward not backward. And in the process of doing that to that they're they they're eight cars on this train. Two of the cars derailed they scraped the side of the wall. It was just before 10 AM when the train. 125. Street station. Prompting screams and smoke began to fill the cars. Definitely a lot of small. Going around that wooden building around trying to figure out what to do. Some wanna get out the dream. On the because the doors were locked. We can do that. 34 people suffered minor injuries and seventeen were transported to nearby hospitals while three other nearby trains were evacuated by first responders. We were able to walk. Pumped through the all the cars. And as we did you did on notice that one of the floors. Buckled up. And then he walked further and we saw that one of the doors on the train was missing. So we don't know that popped in. Blood but it appeared that it slammed against the wall. Now the FDNY says 800 people were onboard. Those trains that were affected by the derailment that means the chain as he railed and the three surrounding trains immediately impact and told 500 people actually exited. Onto the tracks to get back up here. Above ground.

