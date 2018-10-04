Transcript for 3rd death in Illinois connected to synthetic marijuana

Hate to us by week's black mom but it goes by dozens of names dried plant materials sprayed with chemicals and known as synthetic me. Doctors say it was dangerous enough to begin when it. But in the last month hospitals across Chicago land have been seeing a new ingredient. Rudy fact quoting. That is the rat poison that's being mixed within the candidate night. Doctor Arun Kumar tells me the rat poison was found in the body of a 22 year old man. Who arrived at Christ hospital last week he was bleeding internally after recently smoking synthetic marijuana. Doctors began treating him but he. Left the hospital against medical advice. And then was found dead a few days later. We've learned his case is one of two confirmed deaths in Illinois the other is in central Illinois a third death in Cook County may also be connected to the drug. Illinois department of public health is calling it an outbreak reporting 95 cases since March 7. Toxicologist and ER doc Jenny Lin who has seen it firsthand. Beating from. That congress from the nose. Mini copper vomit blood they may have let in yearn there's duels. Doctor Lee says most of her patients are unaware that the drug they've used in the past may now be laced with eight dangerous place it. And without treatment these effects can last for weeks it can be fatal. She's hoping the word gets out as soon as possible before more lives are lost we do not know where this headed you know how many more cases are gonna come in how long it's gonna last.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.