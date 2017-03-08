Transcript for 40 children taken to hospitals after chemical leak at YMCA pool

And dozens of people are recovering this morning from a chemical gas poisoning at a YMCA swimming pool and Durham, North Carolina. Forty children ages six to twelve and at least three adults were sick and went disinfecting chemicals reacted with each other. Most victims have been released from the hospital however six of them all children were reported to be in serious condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.