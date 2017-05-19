44 MS-13 gang members face federal charges in Los Angeles police sweep

Law enforcement officials say the dozen high-ranking gang members had formed a de facto leadership council for the gang because no one person was willing to take on the top role in the wake of ongoing scrutiny by law enforcement.
Transcript for 44 MS-13 gang members face federal charges in Los Angeles police sweep

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

