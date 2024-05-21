5 states under tornado watch as severe weather continues

More than 100 severe storms were reported on Monday.

At least five states from the Great Plains to the Midwest are on watch for possible tornadoes Tuesday, a day after severe weather hit with twisters and softball-size hail.

Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota are under threat of tornadoes with several cities, including Des Moines and Davenport, Iowa, and Peoria, Illinois, bracing for the brunt of the storms.

Damaging winds of 70 to 90 mph are also being forecast for Des Moines, Chicago and Milwaukee from Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

A tornado is seen, May 20, 2024, in Hayfield, Minn. Alex Wagner via Storyful

Des Moines, a city of more than 200,000 people, is expected to get a triple dose of bad weather with large hail, high winds and tornadoes converging in the area.

Severe weather is in full swing across the Great Plains and the Midwest, with more than 100 severe storms reported Monday from Colorado to Michigan.

At least three tornadoes were reported on Monday in Minnesota, Nebraska and Colorado, but caused no significant damage.

In Yuma, in northeast Colorado, hail ranging from golf ball to softball size pummeled the area, causing damage to cars and buildings. At one point, the hail was so deep it caused multiple vehicles to get stuck, JJ Unger, a volunteer Yuma firefighter, told ABC News Tuesday morning.

This weather map shows a sever weather threat for May 21, 2024. ABC News

"It was like a blizzard hitting for a half hour because of the hail," Unger said. "That's the longest I've seen it hail like that."

Unger said he and his fire crew were out spotting for possible tornadoes Monday evening when lightning struck and hail began to pour.

"It was very intense," said Unger, adding that he and his crew had to pull over and seek shelter as visibility went to almost zero.

A storm is seen, May 20, 2024, in Akron, Colo. Laura Gaynor

Unger said that when the hail finally let up, a foot of hail was covering his fire engine and roads in the area.

He said the windshields of his pickup truck and his wife's vehicle were shattered.

"Almost every home in town has broken windows and I've heard that over a thousand cars were damaged," Unger said.

This weather map shows a severe weather threat for May, 22, 2024. ABC News

In Nebraska, hail measuring two inches in diameter fell in Dundy County in the southwest corner of the state, according to local emergency management officials. Winds of over 90 mph were also reported in Dundy County.

As severe weather is expected through Thursday across the Great Plains and Midwest, potential record heat is moving into Texas and the Northeast.

Temperatures could flirt with 90 degrees in Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C., by the middle of this week.