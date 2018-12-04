Transcript for 4th-grader skips school for baseball game, runs into principal

At a fourth grader no no I didn't do very good job of hiding that he was skipping school to go to a cubs game. Tucker segment was outside Wrigley Field with a sign explaining that he was playing hooky in asking that no one tell his principal. The when he got inside. Guess who he ran into there was this principle. That I think it's a good picture with Tucker and his brother. Here's the thing though the principal skipped school to. He called Tucker a great kid and he called to sign a letter is there even now yeah neither one of them is in Iraq the other bigs and Elway will nobody knows no.

