I everybody on where Johnson with ABC news we are in Center City Philadelphia. This is an area right in the cross hairs of this fourth nor'easter an it's just starting to pick up. This is the second wave that's coming and it's only expected to get much worse throughout the course of the day let me walk you through what's going on here where we are right over my right shoulder historic independence hall you can see the statue of George Washington with the white snowy waved in front. I don't want to take back her on this way real quick as you can save. The city plows. They've been doing a great job so far trying to stay ahead of this storm they were assaulting the streets who saw the salting machines coming through overnight. The plows are working right now but once again this is just the beginning of this second wave ought to take you back over here. There's still a few folks walking around believe it or not. Many of the government buildings some of the businesses the schools are closed today but some people still out perhaps trying to run their errands and get wherever they need to go. Before that the intensity of this storm picks up falls over my right shoulder here the liberty bell fortunately for that historic monument it is protected. By the glass in the structure there. And this is a independence mall right here and you can see the snow starting to accumulate. This is debatable warmer storm so what's happening here as we get into the snow you concede. It's a bit of better powder right now than it was earlier but it still it's when it's wet it's heavy. It's crunchy and part of the problem is all these beautiful trees here throughout the city of Philadelphia. They have become an issue in the past because that snow accumulates on the limbs. The branches come down the trees come down taking down power lines and as we've seen with some of the previous nor'easter is widespread power outages throughout the area. So that's the scene right here also want to just let you know a couple of things that we're watching today. Obviously we talked about the schools the road conditions have been awful we've had a number of collisions all the way from Philadelphia up to Maryland and as the storm moves north we'll see a lot more of that. Flight cancellations we've had thousands already more than 3400 this morning. And we had some airports giving us a lords that as the day goes on they're going to cancel all of the remainder of the flights later on in the afternoon. Sir general walk around we're trying to talk to some people here. As a some of the folks are actually braving the elements excuse me. Other ABC news are alive and our digital platform we ratified chat with you for a second here. Mr. do you guys live around here now your figure from organs are here you are you're visiting on the fourth nor'easter here in Philadelphia. How has this impacted your plans. Well they've closed. Companies that we're plan on doing all the sites again here and we can't go anywhere and Susan what's your plan from here I mean your your braving a little bit it's a Bosnia worse throughout the day well come back tomorrow I guess. You it was cleared up by them. Frustrating your thoughts are you frustrated as the vacation having you probably had this planned for awhile. Back. In and so is pretty much everything close at this. Point I mean the are there currently get. That you're impaired that are buildings the way. Gotta go thank you so much for taking time to stupidest. That's and we were days you have here. We're here to old that's best season of his you have time the storm expected to move out by tomorrow Stosur was not ready yet to tankan hasn't experienced. What's an actress Chris and Jennifer and Jennifer from Morgan thank you so much for taking the time. Appreciate it. There you can see a lot of the people who are actually walking around in the snow are tourists there's they're trying to take advantage of the moment while they have the time. Let's see if we can walk you through some of the other things that are going on we have seen take a look over here. We have seen the city buses still running so far. And based on what we've been told we understand that's gonna be the case is going going to be limited service. Throughout the course of the day obviously they'll make some changes. As needed if the conditions become to treacherous like I said we've already seen a number a really bad collisions and and accidents out there on the roads. Ought to give you a sense the we can just take a look. To give me an idea how much snow we've had we were driving in yesterday from New York the snow started falling in the when in the first wave. On the New Jersey Turnpike may be one to two inches of sleet and snow overnight. But this is I would say just over the course. The last hour or so we've already had maybe a half an inch to an inch of accumulation. And what our meteorologists are telling us at ABC news is that it's expected to hit the peak of the storm between 2 PM and 5 PM eastern time itself about that time they're gonna say that this they're saying that the snow is going to fall at a rate of about. One to three inches. Per minute on a check in with our producer Bryan on that at the one to three inches per. Per hour excuse me we're still getting updated numbers so bear with us as we get all that one to three inches per hour. Accumulating between eight to twelve inches over Philadelphia and a lot of the surrounding areas we check in with somebody else who got another gentleman walked in here. A muzzle C what's bringing folks outside. Tuesday surf. For the ABC news don't want to geragos today come from understood. Got the umbrella his you know trying to get wherever he's got to go we understand that so let's see our producers. The scissors third worth ABC news which argue for a moment. Where is live on a digital platform. I you're doing a pretty good job staying warm air little accumulation right there on the con how you feeling tonight. Bill up for a together yeah yeah you live in Philadelphia yes I did you do so this is nothing new to you now the fourth nor'easter. Yes get used to that but first is spring was yesterday. Hoping for a change you had to be. Yeah you have think of about done with the snowed here. It lists. Cannot make you. And. So what's your plan from here you are you working today a lot of businesses are closed in. I have actually. I'm at a traveling between jobs right now and the other one right now helped out there. It's. What about where you live have you had issues with these nor'easter is a power outages real he's sick of shoveling the snow. Specifically up in the N it's especially with all the wins at all have a lot of people had their fences knocked down that kind of thing. Us and that's pretty bad. Times the actual snow plea and everything out like that has been cute terrible. I think it's that combination of everything that's really needs as a guy who lives here in Philadelphia west. What are people thinking when this forecast came out that the fourth nor'easter in just a few weeks is coming through. Our people responding to that SF. My ad yeah. If we're gonna go out of business hopefully this the last one you know it's actually springtime snow that's. This is the grand finale yeah hi there what's your name Rick Rick nice to meet Hugh Johnson ABC news appreciate it all right C a stay dry. They're dry and say alarm. That's the situation here now Center City Philadelphia again some people still out here folks are drive and the conditions are picking up. With snowplows are working we're gonna stay on top of this level much more coming up on ABC news world news tonight with David Muir for the meantime in Philly. I'm whit Johnson ABC news.

