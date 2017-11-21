60K Haitians to lose protected immigration status in US

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti with an 18-month delay "to allow for an orderly transition," the agency announced in a press release on Monday.
11/21/17

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for 60K Haitians to lose protected immigration status in US
And ever since a powerful earthquake struck 87 years ago the US has allowed about 60000 Haitian citizens. To live and work in the United States they're allowed to stay under a temporary residency permit program. Well the current administration is now ending that program saying living conditions in Haiti. Have improved significantly the program will run until July 2019 in order to give patients time to prepare to return home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

