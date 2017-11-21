Transcript for 60K Haitians to lose protected immigration status in US

And ever since a powerful earthquake struck 87 years ago the US has allowed about 60000 Haitian citizens. To live and work in the United States they're allowed to stay under a temporary residency permit program. Well the current administration is now ending that program saying living conditions in Haiti. Have improved significantly the program will run until July 2019 in order to give patients time to prepare to return home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.