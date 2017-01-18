Transcript for Accused Orlando Cop Killer Found With Guns, Body Armor

Murky Floyd has been arrested and is in custody we're extremely. Grateful for that so we do want you use details about the investigation. And the arrest so approximately. 7 PM tonight members from the Orlando police department the art Harris sheriff's office. Much talked bureau of investigation for our department law enforcement and the US marshal's office located. Marquis Lloyd at. 1156. Let's go laying in carver shores. The house was surrounded a swat call out was initiated. Before swat team arrived. Marquis did tried to escape out the back sliding glass doors. He was confronted. By Orlando police officers he ran back inside. The house and then subsequently came out the front door. We're murky Laurie came out the front door he was wearing body armor and he had two handguns in his possession. One of those handguns carries a 100 round. Drunks or capacity for carrying 100 routes so when he came out the front door key through those two handguns to the ground. He was taken into custody he did resist arrest. He does have some facial injuries and lieutenant never cleans handcuffs were placed on hand and he was transported to Orlando police headquarters. And he's being treated by the fire department right now and we're waiting to see if he needs your house vote the injuries that minor. Two U me. More the first call phone calls I made was to you'd ever Crane's husband Seth Clayton I told him about the risks and he was. Relieved. And happy. But also upset know that he was arrested. Right around the corner from Everest mother's house these are both guns they he had on a the gun on the bomb that's a Glock handgun and that magazine is called war on 100 round drum execute hold. 100 rounds and ammunition and it's my understanding he came at a house and he did at some point on throws guns to the ground. Time is great if you're out certain that it hasn't happened knowing that they had in custody and he was able to be brought in Latin pop up significant impact has is that. The agencies involved are extremely professional. Oh he's been very repressed professional and a you know. I I knew they would deal with two to hold back and restrain themselves although he become our with part of our guys it but the professionals. We had the best trained best equipment. And there was no doubt in my mind that they would they would use restraint necessary to take him into custody.

