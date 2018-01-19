More accusers may appear at Cosby's retrial

More
Prosecutors involved in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby say they hope to have 19 additional women testify during his retrial.
0:16 | 01/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More accusers may appear at Cosby's retrial
A new development in the bill 'cause we sexual assault case prosecutors are now asking a judge for permission to call nineteen other accusers to the stand during Cosby's retrial. The first trial ended in a hung jury the next one begins this April Pressley is charged with drugging and assaulting at Temple University employee.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52459944,"title":"More accusers may appear at Cosby's retrial","duration":"0:16","description":"Prosecutors involved in the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby say they hope to have 19 additional women testify during his retrial.","url":"/US/video/accusers-cosbys-retrial-52459944","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.