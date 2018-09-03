Transcript for Active shooter and hostage situation reported at veterans home

You could see over my shoulder that the building that is the main structure where this went naproxen. Only ten. 20 this morning in the last five minutes we've had three helicopters arrival medical medical helicopter also a helicopter from the CXP. At the moment they're just staying here on the golf course it vendors golf course. Which was closed golfers were evacuated for their own safety and it remains closed at this time we are told. That this incident whatever it is is happening in the area for. And housing area for Afghanistan and Iraq war veterans as we said it began roughly. 10:20 this morning the location we are told is something called pathway home. Or. Madison home pathway home or matters and on again this is an area where younger soldiers from Afghanistan. In Iraq live that we're told he has that there may in fact be three hostages that someone around 10:20 this morning came in with an automatic weapon dressed in black. And body armor. And that the incident took off from there were also hearing that people inside the area are sheltering in place in fact one of us tweeted this just a short time ago. Or send her husband is to chief finance area for the entire audience paranoia. On lockdown in the administration building listing the police scanners were told the entire area on line. A short time ago to give you an indication of how seriously they're taking this about. 567. Ambulances pulled up to the parking lot. Where we're sitting now they didn't come in code three but they came in with purpose. These they've they've parked here for a few moments and then they went up the road to the better and so on to be in position we assume. If something horrible where to go down we haven't heard any gunshots anything like that at this point just a lot of precaution a lot of law enforcement here. We saw on the highway coming in here we suck code three from the California Highway Patrol from neighboring county sheriff's office. From the Napa county sheriff's office just a lot of law enforcement converging here. For kind is find out what's happening.

