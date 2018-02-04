'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from jail

More
Ethan Couch, the young Texas man at the center of the so-called affluenza case, was released from jail this morning.
1:01 | 04/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from jail
A yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54180755,"title":"'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch released from jail","duration":"1:01","description":"Ethan Couch, the young Texas man at the center of the so-called affluenza case, was released from jail this morning.","url":"/US/video/affluenza-teen-ethan-couch-released-jail-54180755","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.