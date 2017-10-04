Alabama GOP calls for Gov. Bentley to resign

Alabama'a Republican Party called for the state's governor to resign on Sunday.
1:29 | 04/10/17

Transcript for Alabama GOP calls for Gov. Bentley to resign
Alabama governor Robert Bentley under pressure I do not plan to resign. I have done nothing illegal. Impeachment hearings kicked off in Montgomery. Few issues should be considered more carefully and the removal of a person's. Who is elected by our democratic process the 74 year old a battle Republican governor. War with his GOP controlled legislature. Over his alleged relationship with singer by the Rebecca Mason. Who. And you. Well. Are. Whose recordings in targeted text messages allegedly capture by Billy's been wife of fifty years Bentley accused of misusing his office a cover up the affair. Ordering state law enforcement to retrieve the recordings. If the people want to know. I'm issues state resources. Answer is simply no Bentley being compared to president Richard nicks. Governor Bentley its failure. To cooperate it is potentially grounds for impeachment Bentley also precinct possible criminal charges government Bentley. Has attempted to put together a little Montgomery mafia. Intimidating. People. Are rationing people threatening people today reports surfaced that Bentley was working on a deal to resign. But his office would only say the governor is not personally involved in any negotiations. Cannot vote in ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

