Transcript for What we know about the alleged Austin 'serial bomber'

I folks backed government year giant mom and I 35 for the main thoroughfares there affairs in Texas going. Austin all the way to Dallas and beyond it. Biggest seal those lights those on our. Police cars. Federal trucks right there that's the eight does the ETF trucks and right now they're still working on this scene where. Is suspected serial bomber Marc Anthony Condit. Was killed overnight in. A police involved incident we don't exactly know any of the particulars we do believe that. We are told that an explosion killed that you had explosives in his bond. Right around there at what we've just lowered is that a police van rammed his vehicle from behind apparently leaving one of these two hotels. Police and law enforcement had been following him for a number of hours before that they had learned that he was their suspect. They had pieced together. But kind of bombs. That he had been making. Warning about the components. That he had been putting into the bombs and basically he had a signature he's using similar components. Similar types of explosives. For all of the different bombs even though they were tripped fire bombs which trip wires it or bombs that were just handle this packages. Bombs that were nailed the they all had these signatures and that's how they were able. It on and they were tracking them overnight and as he began to leave here we understand they got. Concerned that he might get away they figured it right here in the open in the overnight was the right time to try to take it down it rammed his vehicle. And it exploded and likely others see itself boy. From surveillance pictures that it blew out the windows. I'll talk now we know he is 2.4 years old white male we don't know about any of this affiliations we don't know at this point. If he had accomplices but we do bill. That parties. Are investigating in the air at his house they're trying to go we have Aaron pullout would relevant. Evidence they hand there obviously concerned about going there giving. Is propensity to use explosives. Both it is hard obviously in those bombs so. Booby traps are major concern right now lets the very gingerly going through it stopped trying to piece together why did this because. The victims in this case have been African Americans and Hispanic. Elderly people they've been too young white men so it seems to be no rhyme or reason behind these bombings which experts baffled. The federal agents and of course the local authorities were trying to piece this together and which what makes the discovery. And that the people waiting of this one suspect as that guy. All the more credible that negated a ninety days a reminder. But that truck that's it took seventeen years to pay down. Edward saves you who attacked since you always be unabomber this was done. Just over seventeen days nineteen days from start to finish pretty incredible work by forensic seems literally. Rebuilding those bombs. This is very much an active scene. They're not only do forensics on that car but probably on the hotel in places it's need to try to see. Yet these boys bonds and other places what maintenance sort out what it is cents. The massive interest here this is sort of the tail into what's going on here there have been. Outlet after outlet all of the networks all TV radio lined up all the way down that hill. And of course to the other side as well have. Still point my cameraman Tom turned the camera back. 180 degrees is never easy by the app conservatives lined up over there as well. Basically this started in the overnight most of us got calls around 3 o'clock in the morning telling us that something major was happening. We were told what it was but we're told that had to do with the possible suspect and a police involved incident. Maybe a shooting may be explosives were told that possibly he was dead everybody scrambled out here in the middle of the night. I just arrived from. Los Angeles at 2 in the morning was here by about 330. It's an incredible scramble and you know for the first time in ninety days of terror in the city of Boston. You saw smiles. And looks of satisfaction on the faces of law enforcement which was a real relief. And a welcome sign here although obviously two people have been killed. And there's still lot of concern out here be as. Condit who we believed to be the suspect police tell us that that's who they say it is. May have put additional packages in the mail so that's the concern from federal authorities right now they. There may be additional packages circulating and nobody knows where they are going to land. And what they mean never find out what we're still waiting for in the case of the Las Vegas shootings it's a vote. That is something that they always elude investigators but. Every time there is a serial bomber like this this one like seven maybe more people are bored more about how to find these people. And it's not necessarily about. The psychological profile it is about. The thumb print of their mechanical work which is really interesting. So that's something that authorities have focused on it will focus on now. Justin decided if you sensitive geography here Austin is that way. Dallas is that way this is the major. Artery leading there. It was blocked for several hours this morning loss of causing massive and painful traffic jams a lot of folks out here. Now opened up obviously with reduced lanes but it is some mighty headache and is part. The largest city in the of the lower 48. Very jubilant. Group and the ATF. The FBI but still very concerned about what is to come in case there may be. Additional devices out there but a great sense of satisfaction for not only the walk they've done with the collaboration between. All of the various agencies my producer Tia says it's. We have a couple of questions here. At this point authorities are telling us they believe he acted alone but they're not a 100% certain they are. Investigating that they're talking to a couple of days roommates right now they say they are. Not suspects not persons of interest but they. May have interest in evidence or may lead them to evidence that could tell us more about Marc Antony Condit it does not appear. At this point that he had military training of any kind. That we know of apparently he would self taught. And in the early stages I talked to a federal sources said. You know I explain how. Technical this was that we I was marveling at that this that. Technical expertise of someone who could put together so many different kinds of of explosive devices and this source told me it's actually not that difficult if he is learning how to ensured that. You're certain it is closed what you want it to be or someone. That's an excellent example bomb or when they open up a package. Or when it's mailed or whatever. So. It is technically difficult but not insurmountable with someone who's got a little bit of experience what work being. We have now learned that. He suspects that purchase these materials not too long ago and at least some of the construction of these bombs was done. Towards the end or even after he'd launch the first bomb. Under wrap up with that and I want to thank you all for watching packed up and ABC news here in round rock Texas covering the very latest about the serial bomber. You're an Austin, Texas thanks.

