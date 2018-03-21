-
Now Playing: Suspect in Austin explosions a 'serial bomber,' authorities say
-
Now Playing: 4th nor'easter in a month pelts Philadelphia with snow
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump hosts cyberbullying event
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels, Karen McDougal, Summer Zervos: Trump's biggest opponents?
-
Now Playing: Amy Chua talks tribalism and bridging the divide in America today
-
Now Playing: Ohio officers save choking baby
-
Now Playing: What we know about the alleged Austin 'serial bomber'
-
Now Playing: Austin bombing suspect identified
-
Now Playing: Timeline of the deadly bombings in Texas
-
Now Playing: Boston ready for snow and has a salt mountain to prove it
-
Now Playing: Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on alleged Trump affair
-
Now Playing: 3 women pursue legal action against Trump
-
Now Playing: Bomb 'signature' led police to Austin suspect, officials say
-
Now Playing: Mudslide-devastated California towns brace for downpour
-
Now Playing: More than 3,000 flights canceled because of winter storm
-
Now Playing: Boston braces for 'four'easter'
-
Now Playing: Northeast braces for 4th nor'easter in 3 weeks
-
Now Playing: Nation's capital shuts down for snowstorm
-
Now Playing: Latest on the death of alleged Austin 'serial bomber'
-
Now Playing: Alleged Austin 'serial bomber' kills self