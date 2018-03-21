-
Now Playing: Alleged Austin 'serial bomber' kills self with explosive
-
Now Playing: Clue in girl's 1999 disappearance found on dollar bill
-
Now Playing: Trump says he called Putin to congratulate him on electoral victory
-
Now Playing: School resource officer touted for engaging alleged teen gunman: Police
-
Now Playing: Race to catch a serial bomber after explosion at FedEx center
-
Now Playing: Video shows good Samaritans help police rescue driver from fiery crash
-
Now Playing: Police officer charged after fatally shooting woman in alley
-
Now Playing: Ex-model says she was tricked into keeping mum on alleged Trump affair
-
Now Playing: CEO of controversial consulting firm with ties to Trump campaign suspended
-
Now Playing: More than a foot of snow expected in parts of Northeast
-
Now Playing: Police officer charged with murder in killing of Australian woman in Minnesota
-
Now Playing: Storm a 'factor' in accident that killed state trooper, critically injured daughter
-
Now Playing: Brother of alleged school shooter ordered to stay away from all school campuses
-
Now Playing: MD governor hails school resource officer as 'tough guy'
-
Now Playing: Author and legal expert Areva Martin talks about her new book 'Make it Rain!'
-
Now Playing: Volunteers help Puerto Rico recover nearly 6 months after Hurricane Maria
-
Now Playing: Girl critically hurt in HS shooting may have had relationship with suspect: Police
-
Now Playing: Possible warning signs of a suspicious package
-
Now Playing: How data firm influenced voters on Facebook
-
Now Playing: Charlotte Pence on her new book, family and more