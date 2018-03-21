Alleged Austin 'serial bomber' kills self with explosive More The man accused of killing two and injuring four by planting explosives in and around Austin, Texas, has killed himself with another bomb after local and federal agents surrounded him Wednesday. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Alleged Austin 'serial bomber' kills self with explosive This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Alleged Austin 'serial bomber' kills self with explosive

