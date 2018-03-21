Alleged Austin 'serial bomber' kills self with explosive

The man accused of killing two and injuring four by planting explosives in and around Austin, Texas, has killed himself with another bomb after local and federal agents surrounded him Wednesday.
2:44 | 03/21/18

