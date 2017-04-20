-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly parts ways with Fox News
-
Now Playing: Bill O'Reilly accuser Perquita Burgess comes forward
-
Now Playing: Will Bill O'Reilly's departure change Fox News?
-
Now Playing: April 19, 1995: Oklahoma City bombing
-
Now Playing: Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
-
Now Playing: Lava gushes from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
-
Now Playing: Suspects caught on camera snatching purses off chairs in Manhattan restaurants
-
Now Playing: Tearful cousin says Aaron Hernandez's family 'in shock' after his suicide
-
Now Playing: Death of New York judge found in river is suspicious, police say
-
Now Playing: Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
-
Now Playing: Time lapse of storm rolling into Nashville
-
Now Playing: Fresno shooting witness describes hearing gunshots
-
Now Playing: Pearl Harbor survivor interred with fallen shipmates aboard sunken USS Arizona
-
Now Playing: Migrant workers are making thousands trimming marijuana in California
-
Now Playing: Man gets 25 years in 1979 case of missing boy Etan Patz
-
Now Playing: Queens jogger murder suspect allegedly told police he got 'madder and madder' and 'strangled her'
-
Now Playing: Anthony Bourdain's worst advice he's ever received
-
Now Playing: Anthony Bourdain wants to put focus on American craftsmanship
-
Now Playing: US Supreme Court stops execution of Arkansas death row inmate
-
Now Playing: Police arrest man accused of shooting and killing 3 people in Fresno on same day