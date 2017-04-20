Transcript for April 19, 1995: Oklahoma City bombing

The enormous explosion of the federal building in Oklahoma City this morning was the work of terrorists. The bomb went off just as hundreds of people it showed up for work just as children had been dropped off at a day care center on the second floor. In one devastating moment the whole front side of the building was ripped away and there is simply no way to be specific about how many people who lost their lives. But the death toll is clearly increasing as the hours go by and emergency teams work their way through the devastation. We do know that seventeen children were killed in the day care center others injured. It was easy to see why the governor of Oklahoma said this was the work of animals. Our first report from Erin Hayes who's on the soon. Most people were already inside at work here when the blast ripped a nine story federal office building apart shattering floors in the offices inside. Most devastating of all the daycare center on the second floor destroyed. That was where most of the children who were killed had been. And I don't know probably. Get people sick man dead babies. They've women. Excuse but it's just about all of this latest ever think they'll most devastating thing I've ever did is his black. Atomic bomb went around the sealing the win in only in his came in and. I didn't know if there was a tornado or earthquake the whole building shook and then everything just started. Crashing down on top at union just and it hit the floor in weighted still. It all stopped. It isn't really got and I am. Four hours the senior remain chaotic. People injured by exploding glass and debris stood dazed looking for help. It was difficult to find enough ambulances to take Carol all of them. Or. A series visiting Washington. Dillon compassion. And NBC you know you're okay your turn in the last. Probably lost consciousness a few seconds you know it was and I'm really amazed. Authorities now say it appears to have been a car bomb in a vehicle parked in front of the federal building that caused the explosion. The force from it damaged buildings nearby and was felt thirty miles away. Rescue work has made it clear just how much damage was done whole sections of floors collapsed. You can see on the upper floors in one of those offices there are some people trapped up there. They were up there for quite some time we were there you see the firefighter there climbing up the ladder trying to get to as close as possible those people but you shy about two floors. Very frustrating for him unsure just no way to get up there. It has taken all afternoon for rescuers to recover bodies here people were trapped inside for hours. And some are still believed trapped here. Yeah. We have got some people alive that are trapped beneath rubble that is kind of at a pancake land an angle it's gonna take some very large heavy equipment to assist us and moving that's going to get some of the people. Outside friends and family of those who work here search for them amidst the confusion emergency workers were overwhelmed. For a long time there was no one to explain what had happened or who had survived it. We would that a lot of little rocky they can no way we found. Rocket that would come about bring about healing that have fallen down and the bomb squad your map but. Again more work to systematically. I'm feeling that we are. I know I just won't go not pure route to last I didn't know what was normal when I was. Got out. Came out and and I solid black smoke in everything and I ran up here. Being revealed it. As a precaution all of the city state and federal workers were sent home. Buildings around the explosion site evacuated. Why are. With workers still sifting through debris. It is unclear when this section of the city might return to normal. Late today Oklahoma's governor Frank Keating said the state is in mourning he made of to honor the dead and living he said by finding out just that. Erin Hayes ABC news Oklahoma City.

