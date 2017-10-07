Army soldier charged with killing NY state trooper

More
Justin Walters 32, allegedly shot Trooper Joel Davis who was responding to a domestic dispute.
0:24 | 07/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Army soldier charged with killing NY state trooper
From upstate New York breaking news out of Jefferson County in New York State trooper has been killed in the line of duty police say 36 year old trooper Jill Davis was responding to a domestic dispute. At a home in the town of two recess last night when a man inside that home shot him the alleged shooter is Justin Walters an active duty soldier at Fort Drum. Investigators say Walters also shot and killed his wife and injured another woman who was inside the home he is now in police custody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48542250,"title":"Army soldier charged with killing NY state trooper","duration":"0:24","description":"Justin Walters 32, allegedly shot Trooper Joel Davis who was responding to a domestic dispute.","url":"/US/video/army-soldier-charged-killing-ny-state-trooper-48542250","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.