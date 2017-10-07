Transcript for Army soldier charged with killing NY state trooper

From upstate New York breaking news out of Jefferson County in New York State trooper has been killed in the line of duty police say 36 year old trooper Jill Davis was responding to a domestic dispute. At a home in the town of two recess last night when a man inside that home shot him the alleged shooter is Justin Walters an active duty soldier at Fort Drum. Investigators say Walters also shot and killed his wife and injured another woman who was inside the home he is now in police custody.

