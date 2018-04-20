Transcript for August 30, 2000: 'Hopkins 24/7'

And they're. Johns Hopkins. Baltimore Maryland. For three months he BC news was given unprecedented access inside. It's leading hospitals. Four hours today. Seven days a week. Jonas was amount to witness intimate. Moments and when really things in mind and Sinai hospital. The instruments. Person would do as we get a blood for today. There's a possible change. Question comes up. Get an X rated let's just the right chest we don't actually avoid paparazzi doctor Edward Cornwell is chief of trauma surgery at Johns Hopkins hospital. On many nights corn wells efforts go into trying to save the wounded east Baltimore is never ending streak moves through the chest. And the way what's relations. I've seen in large numbers. For dom the young minority males are victimized. By gunshot and standards. Nobody. Few surgeons use to specialize in the rough and ready feel the trauma but for Cornwell it is not just a career. It is the mission. Behind his way back soon away whole series. Care of trauma patients and play large urban trauma centers. As I have it brings home the night after night week after week. In very real sense the blessings that I. And I see a lot of people that I take care of the give me an opportunity to say there but for the grace of god. Go on here. These eighteen year old prisoner was brought to the armed with a bullet that. Steve yeah. Ma home. Pointless. Do you feel what we'll charge that's my question do you feel my hand there. Thank you kiss like Chris say they can't make it this week okay. 130 over sixty. We've we face and avoid. What do the kids from. Your right away. Eighteen year old kid from the neighborhood. Who shot. These kids is all about power. You can even hear what it was actually lose because that's where arteries and don't holes that are discussed ritual places as we. He's we can all your media. When you've come a concussion you've lost now. Eight net fuel delivery guy. He would taken off her clothes. Plus a hands owned enough consume a lot of these kids respond placing them they can intimidate whoever is in room. And. Single film credit apple can't movies this 1 o'clock we operate on Xavier honestly we're not these little. We get during the night. Doctor Cornwell would succeed in saving the man's arm. It is nearly daybreak. But already doctor Cornwell and the rest of the Johns Hopkins surgeons are gathering at the hospital. In a highly confidential meeting held every Tuesday morning. Some of them are called under review surgeries in which their patients either died. We're became gravely ill. What is said here is meant never to leave this room. This past week there were 195. Total operations there were four desks. And twenty complications. Mortality and morbidity conferences are held at hospitals across the country so that doctors can consider if mistakes were made. And how they can do things better. Until now Hopkins has never allowed the public to see one. I don't always starts. With doctor Chen's patient that came into the emergency room with trauma. Anything in retrospect do you think we could have done any more rapidly or differently in this patient. I probably should push harder to get him upstairs faster. Immediately after crossed I've got him upstairs right away. And upon getting the doorway opened probably rather than trying to fix the liver injured few stitches just sort of packed everything quickly. And tries take off with get them off cross clamped quicker and then just to the icu without any attempt to repair until we can get him stable. This sector corn oil here. The it's hard to imagine things go and much more quickly in terms of getting them to the O war. Right I mean that these suggestions. Police so like lethal injuries but that the points curve makes. Perhaps will benefit the next patient. At that point a young patient had who have lost half of his blood volume of more. So there's no role for definitive repair Yuban on. Pack which you can stop gross contamination and try and continued resuscitation in the icu and come back later day. Herb actually spoke to me on the phone as it was at that point where he had the clap alongs in the door and there's a characteristic smell which are having someone has already had. Probably make arrests plus the nordic cross clamped and it's you'll never forget it anxious moments in the small desperately. Having the public to have free access to come and go out and observed mortality morbidity as. Would not be in their best interest. It is in our best interest to have them. Take place in an atmosphere in which we can be honest and open. So doctor cam though this patient died of acute respiratory distress syndrome. Without any known. Costs is. Give an explanation over the course. I don't really somewhat emotionally and intellectually unsatisfying obviously. In the operating room. Things as I said were entirely uneventful and initially she moved well why would she ask that god I don't I don't have it. Clearly this ship below cardiac output. In the operating room here didn't have a PH catheters so I can't. Vital signs when you don't have that are vital signs were normal no excessive bleeding. And so was that noted in the operating room that she was asked that it was noted in the operating room and was treated by the anesthesia change answer. The surgeons are very competitive individuals. And when our disagreements. About what should have been done and somebody thinks he or she did the right thing. A complication developed. And another surgeon says look into the wrong thing this is a way should have done and that's a setting in which there can be some heated debates. This totally everyone's fears that I would. Operate on a patient collectively with a severe metabolic yes and doses. My patience pre operative and I gap was nine. No disrespect to doctor target but maybe in the heat of battle here the sodium was 136 the chloride wanna six them by car was 21. With the anchor in his seventeen and one point one with a normal and I guess. You don't want somebody meek unsure of himself or herself. Worried about making a mistake when they're operating you want somebody who is confident that they can do the job. Good surgeon is someone who doesn't lose his cool in the operating. And as always in control. Really needs to be the captain of the ship and the leader of the team full color money has been a pediatric surgeon for nineteen years. People are going to pediatric surgery are surgeons who. Have. Disposition. And temperament. Deal with families. Deal with distraught parents. -- it's very difficult problems sometimes I'm fixable problems in children. I sometimes think I'm like the Angel of death because I have so many sick sick patients and many who don't make. But. But again I take patients undergoing dialysis turned down are afraid to do. To more demanding especially in many others and it's more rewarding to I think. Children and generally do better its menu that's huge affect a cure for them surgical cure for them in their first day of life. Fix them for the rest of their lives. Call money slippery Joan the siesta. They sent us here is to find out like quit everything hands and what what what treatments from him that at Tiffany's. Has tumor. We think the tumor as a sarcoma based on a biopsy of the uterus that is very thin crop. For most of bleeding been like. Every day a lot of Tiffany silver tea is only fourteen years old. But depending on what types of cancerous tumor she passed she may need a hysterectomy. That will leave her unable to bear children. Ethicists had sarcoma that is. Totally confined to the uterus and we remove his surgically us cure cure distances that are arising lower part of the years probably due to remove the whole years. To make sure kids we get to turn around. KK other alternatives as amenable to chemotherapy. And now shrink down and nothing and we can. Maybe even just to partially section of the uterus and say. So really we're kind of limbo did you kind of waiting around. Tell us a lot to think about. Kind of right off the bat. We need to get through this whole thing this may be a six to twelve months or an eighteen month ordeal when there's not anything that I can do. In that but that's the hardest part is not knowing you know. I'm scared but like I just don't know at least get a running out of this we don't really know me. Hopkins 24 center. It is late at night when a new arrival is rush discreetly through one of the hospital side doors. Suffering from a mysterious stomach disorder. Yeah any. Peta is a twenty year old sea turtle who lives at the national aquarium in Baltimore. It's. And it's day. That's very passionate. His keepers have brought the 180 pound brick tile here else because of Hopkins reputation for diagnosis even the most baffling in the news. Yet the report is he has been meeting for. I actually read defender felt they get off. Just get a over lunch. Please and sea otters dolphins. Ever think of mommy we did big money where his National Geographic we did Egyptian army is. It isn't. Like pain in the ankle but is a very. Enthusiastic. And investigated turtle and the divers so named because. Come out when the divers went in to feed the animals and excellent basically. I grab my ankle or any other parts of the state. Food which is how we knew it wasn't doing well because. Do you stop this behavior side and bottom of the pool for a while and has not been eating. And that's quite. Now we watched the clippers got mail. Peta is a welcome. And distraction for doctors. Used to facing human patients in the emotional stress that accompanies serious illness. Doctor Paul Cullum money has been hoping Tiffany sell the day is cancer can be treated by chemotherapy. Instead of a hysterectomy. But a few days after Tiffany's visit. Test results appear inconclusive. Six this you have to start call money down Baltimore. How are Herring in. The family lives in Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Where John solve a de act is a police officer. Right part to a dart at home and of the markers that they had pending. There were all negative for around in my sarcoma and sitting there what Sorkin. And each one has a little bit different twist on what the best therapy as soon as it's a good thing and it's not random girl that. Well it's still it's kind of in between as we talked about. The circle was aren't great kind of cancer to have. That there are sometimes it together and others managed. He means different things for us why why. Make sure and some still. The better fit to Tiffany at would be to give her the specific therapy that would be the best chance to cure but it also gives her the best chance to see if we can salvage and her uterus and this should not think much about him clear from know she's Colombia which is 25 January issue of the Nina having more questions. We hear from Europe thank you think sir to nine and I think. Look we don't know in. Apparently this is cup when the duo surgery and stuff when then elevated test things that he's weakening dual circuitry. Because affixed to expertise. He much use here. Tipping it needs. We'll wait and split. Where's that gunshot wound you know. Time they get to me. So many things going on within two feet in front of the barrel of that there's no true prevention there's so it's too late. We've got to get out before before they come to us. Doctor Eddy Cornwell has invited this group of east Baltimore youngsters to visit the hospital. Hoping that what they see may prevent them from winding up like his patients. The kids are in school right now grades K through twelve. Have. More hours of violence on television debut any other generation in history. Less likely to come from hold with a non violent male role model in generation in history. And I easier access to guns and generation in history. The message is not to ABC moved him to a doctor because that way. Joseph ready for a week got so. This small crowds. They don't. Our equipment and messages on these are the choices that you make up a piece of the consequences of negative choices. He had had gunshot wound to the abdomen. And reason I want you all to see him just because. He can shoot he can demonstrate both what you see. When he tells you. Probably some and some points a more important what I could tell you. So the goal overall. Is to remove the clamor from cultural problems. He is paying you know arguing with someone over drugged her. Going to get a gun and he got shot point. He had two bullets that went from here to bear through his chest. Hitting his lungs and the muscle between his chest in his abdomen and virtually every. Organ. Every structure in the top of them to separate votes come in for. And at the end of that operation thirteen hours you couldn't even closes out. This is all fixed up this is fueled it to me this look good always greatly man. Can imagine that that's that's what happens in surgery you start to call things like this success. But that means you your ignoring. All the things that's happened with the patient then eat the normal way. Some of about them Norway. Has been a bit you see how much. Muscle he's lost compared to the that pop gun and that picture. For the six months ago. What would happen. A ban on tonight Terry. Asking that came from. Oh event correct. Chad me. Transmit need me for being. Thing of Roman. On the shelves in days. And guns and those. You know do. Our own. I can't grieve who. And I was in physical fitness before it had. A child who have been okay. Your. Fairway. Appreciate it. Appreciate it. When he opened. Is this what you expect to know would you expect. Solid blow them all cleaned up commitment Stone Phillips messed up and it. And he can you can imagine yourself not be in and leave them alone. We're having to go to bat mobile bay. That's what happens this happened up to those types of injuries. Maybe this'll help and we thank. That's just stick to basketball staff travel. I curves and then my life not like day. Mankind says occasion. Chocolates and pro. Don't hang around those type people close even though if you nut. They gang Liu lit some bias and the games he still can and elected to do. Seas two to go wrong it's around this it's all around us back he wouldn't have to work very hard you want to. And that's why it's important mean to talk to before you have. Have that opportunity. Because everybody can do I don't care where you live. What part of town everyone has the opportunity it's it's around all. The good surgeon is not someone only who can cut in so well good technical skills. But also has goods judgement house would not there to criticize. Were there to learn so that the next time anybody in the room. Has that choice. They're gonna have this experience upon which to make third judgment and perhaps avoid a confrontation. So she died in the operating she's declared dead about an hour and a half after we started DeWitt and operated honored during that admission. This perhaps all would have been avoided her and she could have survived. It she saw ever. Follow if she did she ever voted him. No she did not. That must've been change in her vital signs elevation over diastolic. Pressure narrowing of her pulse pressure they're had to have been some clue with that magnitude. Drop in her hemoglobin. She couldn't anticipate. If you've had a fully. Certainly it would have been picked up quickly was there an elevation over diastolic pressure I should your comment on the on the vitals up by the time I got involved patient was in and I haven't. Reviewed their finals from late morning. Every patient wants to think his or her doctor is not going to make a mistake. The doctors are Smart they're well trained they went to a good medical school they're not gonna make mistakes. But it's like any other profession mistakes are inevitable. You know when you and I and most of the attending in this room or in training this patient probably never would have been discharge after the of the canceled operation the patient would have been kept on the hospital observed. Wait till the kidney function gets better I think we're seeing the impact of fast track to early discharge on the outcomes of other health you're trying to deliver. I think that's a good point but again. This patient was in the hospital when she ruptured her and here is of and we weren't Smart enough to pick it up and I was in the object of this exercise is to try and figure out how were be Smart enough next time but. I don't see any obvious signs that we miss that we should. Be able to pick up next time it. With Tiffany sell the day and now in pain from the tumor growing in her uterus. Her parents bring her back to Hopkins. A decision must be made on whether or not she will need a hysterectomy. Doctor column money orders a CT scan but first the hospital needs to be sure that her HMO approves the procedure. Completion. Told other tips for their sons reference. Think ED. Big picture. An eight. Room for excellence that each from the inside. And it's a new. So when memory can use for the rest of the time Mercury stumps or. We gonna do this. Diagnosis codes in this procedure codes and we have to submit the new insurance company had time and they have to say yea or nay we're not gonna do this after that I think it is. Ridiculous that had a high school. Clerk should be telling me that I can or cannot do an operation. I'm going to line. Economics to class. For her to finish 93 courses to get plan BA. In the brave new world of managed care veteran doctors are going back to school learning how to balance the new financial pressures. With the needs of their patients the main reason is two. Is to be able to make sure that no administrators at an opponent will of my eyes of the business climate of medicine has corrupted innocent and many respects. That cuts through the whole system of managed care organizations societal well if we get all of fluff out of hospitals and make them bid against each other to go to the lowest possible way we can pocket the difference between where costs due to care. And what we're charges. My mommy care if. Three they've been. Socialists tried again. Who they have. My age then walk person she's off. It's great. At all and isn't war it's a insurance company to get an extra twenty dollars saved. Five that scam being done where they want to. So they can pocket. The fifteen to twenty don't sought to provide extra ski answered money. It's too. It's to lie on their own pockets. I can deal with my doors cancer in my can't deal with each you know what before handing black hawk my daughter has cancer I'm concentrating on. Get her dinner and not have to worry about if I ever referral from this room pearl. Thought it was about. Need to bring any. On this night paramedics report that they are bringing in a gunshot wound it's a delta trauma the most serious kind of injury fuels anchored. Doctor Edward Cornwell responds to the call good photos of me. Trees got somebody. Coli bacteria in UK find don't know. Because we gotta gunshots and it's easy to work didn't hear and didn't realize it. It was put here. He just got similar. When you're going down there you don't know if you're gonna have so who's going to be declared dead. In a minute so one who has. Ultimately is turned out to have minimal or no injuries. Or someone who you need to turn around and rushed to the operating room and five minutes. And so you prepare yourself for the battle ahead. By the time Cornwell arrives. He's too late. No amount. Surgical skill will change the. And consultant to the headed hello son like north hall's low pressure. As we said came in Golden State didn't. Respond to any resuscitated. You know this is no. Almost namely news. These whales need us what is right. They're. Losing. Young world. Yet another patient brought in dead. There's a lots of feelings. If I explore the net and Nicole. There's a feeling frustration but you can't save this one here's the feeling of and a little bit of helplessness. One thing that helps me maintain my sanity is been able to achieve some sort of separation in the sense that. What does work and home his home. And I don't have to mix. My passion. Apart from Madison is my friend he simply. Some days his emotions come full circle. After 36 hours on call it. You can also review world. In this profession profession of trauma and critical care it brings before you all the time we're very sick and injured patients. In a very real sense a recognition of how blessed you are. To get to the root of his eating disorder. Sued the turtle. Is given a sonogram. We put radiologists have trouble locating the turtle stomach. And when they do very. The sound waves aren't strong enough to penetrate his thick skin. We steam media lending collateral that he give it credit that Peter had also been given an MRI. Another way to try to see inside his body. We've done a lot of other animals so it's kind of within sea otters and sea lions and so. Why didn't she try to do as usual knowledge you have about patients and things almost look in some ways the same. In some sense you're guessing alive in some sense somethings are obvious. He's pleased this summer break I believe that's the something. There is variation between obviously us and eternal but it's amazing how similar everything is. As of Wednesday because even the veterinarian. You know with the animal. Their knowledge of these animals is there. Not extensively this is is very limited experience of what tops his or anything else that's always is a lot of fun trying to flee around. You know what exactly is going on yeah. It jealously is the leader in there is being hidden idol. Get his attention to Islam is a very common problems internal infection. Withstand heat his doctors see something highly unusual. For us this thing. If you had very dense and advantages fast improving quality early this is what. We'll see mrs. and in. The Internet and have them an answer to. Is that there just his taste in Oakland. Oh what you thought this was fair that's not a looks normal town. Like a form bodies that's what to do three video of this we us and requests. Doctor Paul column Bonnie and knows he can't wait any longer to remove the tumor from Tiffany sell the day's uterus. Hello pain and aside. Good call yesterday from the doctors and the NIH and they said that all the studies were the same as they had and then there are opinion would be that we go ahead and get the surgery done. To cure you of this problem and we need to and you take the uterus. We would preserve your ovaries and leave them so they would still be functional. Yes I'll have it ain't no problem. There happened to a CT scan a CT scan is the only way to pinpoint the location of the tumor. Can come back. And it was crazy to you thank you know. Try to some of us so we'll just do a very. We have a policy that when. Turning but anyway this cancer. This was originally. Screw up. Doctor coma money. Goes ahead with the CT scan even though the hospital may end up paying. For the HMO knows that if they authorize a hundred CT scans across Max dollars and if they can defer CT scan into the next month. Here on time next month's bottom. Parker. The reason I want to do the studies it has been months since the last CT scan. And some concern Wendy's has broken out in the uterus. It's a question yes. Huge it's huge nest and a lot of retain materialism uterus lot of them chronic you know. Public sidewalk let Smith's victory. So it's it's it's it's huge in the. The dealers. You wanna get views from as early as she can so they can be respectable. Can you want them. Small enough that you can be set margins and sure that. Once it's broken out of petition. It's not cure. Her energy was up. John Silva do things other doctors could've detected Tiffany's cancer earlier. If the HMO had been quicker to approve tests quite favorable it just went when she came and visited pediatrician was because she's on that. That hurt near her HMO thing her. Anyone running costs up their you know they're told not to do unnecessary testing is that why dating giver addresses what does that lighting kitchen we see. I delays in diagnosis because of the inadequacies of the managed care system all the time. The patients. We're turns out to be elected an expiration date they just look at as the price of doing business. But an October 4 September whatever. Though that was the time to do after. Now we're playing catch up and hopefully. If we're a real aggressive we'll catch up. I. For doctor Andy Cornwell another night another eighteen year old victim of Baltimore's senseless street violence. This young man is in danger of bleeding to death from political. Wounds in his chest and amp. Keeping the patient supplied with fresh blood to replace what he's lost it is a constant worry. Back at home. Care of patients as best we can. Frequently not knowing who. So when our patients come in we start going into the resuscitation the diagnosis in the treatment and all of that may take. Ten minutes before your in the operating room in the patient's abdomen. And still may not know him. All the excitement the trauma surgery represents in terms of taking care of the anatomically injury. Site. If we he. Did that alone. Com surgeons would be just. Reduced to medics patching up the next patient in an unwinnable war time after time after time and it gets very depressed. If you just invent now alone. So every week doctor corn will spends time with east Baltimore youngsters. The local recreation center. He calls the visits live. And ran with doctor. What do you all seizure your heroes. This wouldn't wanted to. Heroes that are not athletes. At the end of the day you have an opportunity to interact with kids and may not have a positive male role. I'm single all those guys every everywhere that you really are they couldn't play. Lately they have a graves. It's obvious to me now that. Prevention you know talking with these kids being with them is part of the job. Means. Perhaps we can prevent one from from becoming an extension. If I had a magic wand to ways. It would be to Paris and everything else. I smile when I'll go home every night. Because it was little boy who has a family and extended family that level. Happy little boy. The bright future. There wouldn't Wall Street as soon as this. And pain. OK what we're to fix them. But one thing that we're gonna be really good at turning this thing here that break your. What should just close your eyes for moment. Thing. Enjoy your. Evans makes up. I mean look yeah. If doctor column body succeeds in saving Tiffany's ovaries she could still have children. By using in vitro fertilization. And a surrogate to bare her child. Transplant went into the mid line. But everything depends on how far the cancer history. I don't think it's. Feel. At last died. Doctor column money has a clear view of Tiffany's tumor she discovers that the cancer is now in her lymph nodes and one of her ovaries. Really uterus. He upper uterus. Actually the left ovary. And right flowed into it and look pretty clear to me so I just wanted to confirm that looks clear hallway around. To be sure he's gotten all of the tumor doctor column money also cuts out a margin of the healthy cancer free tissue that surrounds and site then fourteen unable to check mart and funny uterine. This corrosive eventual. Victory. But we it is the two areas close to two margin for us to perpendicular margins and here's your tumor. Yeah right here these two pieces of tissue are connected clearly this senator caretakers. Doctor column money has been able to save one of Tiffany's ovaries but now. He must tell her parents that cancer cells may still remain in her lymph system. We found this kind of like a CT scan showed it was the big tumor and in the uterus and because of that website was all kind of a school and involve blood vessels that overeat Ralston involves a retreat that left ovary. Who left her own right over him. Left that in connection function normally. Because I think there's some of Klan involvement over here she's probably gonna need some other treatment might be some radiation. But this is not. Is that everything out there we need that we could okay. We've become a thing or paint. This should should feel better now okay absolutely OK OK you can go out together. It's. She gets another law. Go after ticket out. Things are. Then three days after surgery Tiffany's fortunes take a dramatic turn for the better so maybe just a couple of days in the hospital immediately shot him. Lab tests show. She has a type of cancer that is high elite responsive to chemotherapy. Throwing never really create of them. The risk. But for practical purposes the chance of recurrence have to find his sprawling last one extensions should be good. I just poems and mainly sort of fortune out. Yet Linux is pretty neat Ingrid. Its figures 3-D imaging finally exposes the likely cause of pieces lackluster appetite. Perfectly so perfectly here posting here is things like you've gone business likable. As the ball. Paul you know he's not busy playground killing his looks dishonest the next Tennessee making it. Well yes and we'll work can be something in the stomach and it's something it's not so what is sauce. It's a bigger suitable local approvals alone and treasurer of epic or who wasn't supposed to sisters that's the bulls since it right now. There's a possibility that meeting I look at everything will be something in the stomach turn down that person's. First fantastic. Thank you. Problem for. The foreign object we think is wrong to really go down and take a look at the stomach conceive for example went out to those responsible thank you very much. It's been a big big help. I think we've learned a lot just a you put your cool images and I would be that important fact it may be. We've helped maybe this will result then he's a good a good outcome of the Terrell. You know us WW fund so hopefully this will work out then they would happily ever after.

