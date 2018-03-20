Transcript for Author and legal expert Areva Martin talks about her new book 'Make it Rain!'

Hello and welcome I'm David Wright with ABC news and thanks for joining us on abcnews.com. And FaceBook. I'm here for a chat with a revote Martan. She may look familiar to you from many appearances on Dr. Phil and elsewhere she's in LA lawyer and an author author most recently of make it rain. This book is about using. TV appearances to help your business basically right. Yes but it's about more than that David is really about lifting weights finding your voice your passion. Learning to lift your voice to amplify your voice you know in this 24/7. Media world that we all live and every one who does anything on a computer in it. Internet space becomes a brand new arbor and wedding you know think about yourself as a brand and you are. And so the book really helps people identify with their brand is how they grow their platform and how they use that platform. To grow a business war two. You know support a cause that they're passionate about. Talk us through how you fashion you're Britt and and how it's changed you have a how to how to do this all star beat. For many. My brand is that of an advocate I speak out on. I represent last underserved people and McCain to back found my voice when my son Marty was diagnosed with autism. His diagnosis really devastated me. Found it very difficult to navigate the systems appear even though I was a lawyer was a trial lawyers use the navigation systems of care but that was really difficult for me. And what I. You know came to realize was that they with thousands of the parents just like meat which trying to navigate these systems of care many in poor communities meaning in underserved communities and they didn't have a voice. And that B I became that which the unilaterally got a voice you got a megaphone he could. At some plays I became is very passionate. Advocate for children and for women and I've been fortunate enough to. Appear on the networks including good morning Amir a regularly. Being able to talk about things and that the human would lose breaking news legal cases cases related to children into families and I gets. Jump into some really important conversations around race and politics and social justice issues of the book. Helps folks like me who may be passionate about something were define your voice and jump into those conversations. We want to get to some hot tips but. But before we do talk us through how. Becoming an expert on television a variety of different subjects changed the way people approached you relate to you. Won't finish one of the things that happen immediately the first time I really appeared on network show was on the Dr. Phil show. And I was representing some families who had kids with autism would been abused in the classroom. And that story the story of those parents. Was so popular on the show. I got tons of calls in to my law firm from people wanting me to represent them. In similar cases people's kits have been either abuse are somehow had what they thought to be a civil lawsuit. So speaking out on the media has for what helped me in terms of my own law firm and to grow my law firm in my practice. I started a nonprofit foxes and I've been able to raise millions of Dallas rock isn't using some of the principles of the book that I talked about in the book. To help grow this nonprofit special needs network. And also acting more importantly to speak out on issues that I really care about my sexual harassment in the workplace. The meat to move and I've been a part of some. You know incredibly. Meaningful. Conversations on those issues and and I think as a result I've been able to. Move the needle help move the needle and help I'll play a part in how that conversation has been shaped around women in keeping women safe and workplace. This book is as you say not just you were story. But I kind of how to vote for Everett info yes and I hope you'll take the wrong way but it let me start by asking. It's kind of easy for use that right you're. Presentable attractive. Intelligent educated. All these things you're an expert in all these legal field. An ordinary person at home is certainly an expert of them and I can be brought on television that. May step way back David thank you one other compliment that I've received those but. Look I asked grew up really poor. In north Saint Louis. I grew up with a grandmother who was you know in a wheelchair who was appear collegiate. So my life I didn't grow up silver spoon that were really hard. You know incredible work ethic that I learned from my grandmother my godmother. And although I am where I am today yes Harvard trained lawyer not firm TV talk show host commentator. But I didn't start there and in the book I think is relatable. Two people small business owners activists. Don't have to have you know some big degree behind her name you don't have to. The asked the racial about being on television because the book isn't just about be assured of social media all the right yes it is your platform wherever you are and you may be that school ma. At a PTA who wants to help you know build a bigger school for your kid or give it a playground built. The book can help you do that wherever you are typically meets people where they are and I think that's. One of the gifts I've been blessed with has been able to relate to people where they are. You're an expert in your own life experience. And and what you do in what do you think about your set anybody is and I get their lives their experience their. He has a passion everybody can find that passion tapping into that passion and you expand their voice expand their brand worthy of you local business honoring you just trying to attract more people to your restaurant in your neighborhood. This book has tips on how you do that to let's go through Houston Woodward what do you suggest. First thing is identifying what's your brand is some people and I was out last night just celebrating the book with some friends here in New York. And one of mine. Dearest friends say it's me everybody looks so many different things like hit this I want my brand is. And so like Tony you know if you were forced to just say that one thing that really you know really ignites or sold it definitely thinking about it you can't ever stop thinking about what is that. And so let's start with that helped having people just hone in on that think about what their own life experiences have been with their expertise is. That would jobs have you what skills have you acquired or your professional career those are some things. That lets you think about that I have you reflect on as you try to identify your brand. As and then once you've identified what you renders. I vehement connecting with the people that you grant will resonate with excellent wrote we're talking Twitter race in photographs all of these all of these social media channels that people active want. But a did a fine that brand consistently. On bill social media channel sold for instance if if I tell you my brand is as a app if you go to my social media pages. We want see pictures of my dogs my cat's seat of the pet that I have at home. It's nice and lets you know concept that I do with my family but it doesn't speak to my plan as an advocate he go to my page Tennessee. Pictures that Miette rallied Tennessee pictures of me on TV given content teary you're gonna see pictures with parents that I support in my. Nonprofit organization so the message is going to be pretty clear. What it is I do what I stand for what's important for me and that's again in the book when I help people do was walking through that process of getting to that cleared. And an understanding how you project your brand in a way that people can't question rely on you. And your your message is resonating sigh also. Help people find their people reward the people that you want to connect with and where are they in how to use you know engage with them on a rate basis that the. Your book I couldn't help but think of did an interview awhile ago years ago. With Anthony board day. Who has time had a show on the Travel Channel that you know few people watch you're the big deal that is is written a bunch of books. And it became clear over the course of doing this interview. That television. This little show on the Travel Channel and that became his picture on CNN. Was a vehicle for him to sell books. Television was was. Kind of free advertising votes. Well for who he was an all the other things to look and it seems like that sort of fits the mold when talking about what. You think about how the shows now and and when we mob media today's not just the big network stations or even the cable stations. Uses so it's what we're doing right here right now we're route I streaming. On you know the Internet on FaceBook on a dot com and there's so many channels and in need so much content you know insatiable appetite for content. And the local gardener who has and expertise and growing beautiful roses probably in that local community there's a channel there's a station there's some. You know content provider that is looking for. That Gardiner to come on to veer you know platform and talk about growing those beautiful car those beautiful roses and that's what this book is about is finding those sources. That really need your information and sharing that information yes and we boarding is a great example of someone who partly his left for travel. From that small unit travels station to this may go. You know platform that he now passed and so well grant and we all think of him. If we're thinking about travel we think Anthony in that way of them that the book is called make it rain by a Riva Martan. We can't possibly do it justice here but there are tons of tips in there. On how to find your passion and identify your brand and make it work for him thank you so much for a few days appreciate. That we'll have more stay tuned to abcnews.com. And join us again for another chat right here.

