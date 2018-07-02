Authorities searching for mother who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago

More
Denita Hedden was last seen on Jan. 25.
0:30 | 02/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities searching for mother who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago
I. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52910923,"title":"Authorities searching for mother who vanished nearly 2 weeks ago","duration":"0:30","description":"Denita Hedden was last seen on Jan. 25.","url":"/US/video/authorities-searching-mother-vanished-weeks-ago-52910923","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.