Transcript for Baby killer whale dies at SeaWorld San Antonio

And tiara the last killer well born in captivity has died officials with SeaWorld San Antonio say the three month old was being treated for an infection. Early signs indicate that the animal is suffering from pneumonia. But it could take several weeks before park officials complete their investigation. Sea world decided to stop reading orcas following animal rights protests.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.