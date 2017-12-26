Transcript for Best friends discover they're brothers through DNA kit

And the big surprise here Honolulu for two middle aged men who have been close buddies some six great. Walter MacFarlane getting one of those DNA testing kits first birthday. And making the big discovery his best friend in the world is also his little brother. Robbie Robinson in two years there they say the idea never crossed their minds except. They do look a like the men born. Of the same mother Robbie says he never got a Christmas present this good reportedly he was adopted.

