Bicyclist's camera captures his collision with car

The Florida man was wiped out by a turning car and suffered minor bruising.
0:29 | 03/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Bicyclist's camera captures his collision with car
For getting our first look at some frightening buy canned video capturing the moment car wiped out a bicycle list in Miami will create wealth says he was going over twenty miles an hour on an electric assisted bike. The driver cut them off to thankfully Walter suffered only bruising in some road rash. Weld says the driver did stop to help him but he says he's sharing a video just remind drivers to check for bicycle list. Before moving into a biplane and I was worry some is an open the door the I'm gonna go out and want to step in his treatment to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

