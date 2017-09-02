Transcript for Blizzard Buries Northeast as Cities Shutter Schools, Airlines Cancel Flights

For fifty million Americans today is snowy cold and dangerous so called black bags couldn't. Controlled parent in Needham Massachusetts one man was killed after a driver lost control on the slick streets authorities are urging everyone to stay off of the roads. These roads are bad. And they're only going to get worse with the snow accumulation and the win. Many are heeding the advice told boost on the New Jersey Turnpike that would ordinarily be teaming. Are largely deserted but still there are those who venture out look at this box truck and SUV that collided first responders had to flipped that truck back over. The New York State Police tweeting out this photo of a tractor trailer being tone from the highway. Just yesterday it was a different story. A perfect spring day Wednesday record high 62 degrees here in Central Park. What a change from yesterday it feels like it about one degree out here can't believe that yesterday I had no coat on. The storm started yesterday in the mid west. And moved quickly east the snowfall in parts of New York coming at a rate of four inches per hour trying to keep up all the more typical because of the type of snow. It's why well because that'll this has just become slippery and even with four wheel drive an extra weight and we're just slip and slide more than Washington. That's just the mess. Andy could be the snow is coming down rather quickly but in turn out that might actually be a blessing. Meteorologists say that if the storm had linked her week the looking at several feet here in New York City. Reporting from Central Park lot of Zack ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.