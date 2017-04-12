Body of missing 4 year-old girl found in pond

Chelsea Noel, who had autism, was last seen just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in Port St. Lucie, Florida, police said.
Comments
Neighbors searched the words last night near missing girl's home in southern Florida. Four year old Chelsea Noel walked out of her house in port saint Lucy's late Saturday night wearing just her night down. Little girl is autistic and doesn't speak. Divers have searched a nearby canal and bloodhounds. And helicopters have also been used. And Florida soccer coach Ryan Rodriguez will be in court today in connection with the weeklong disappearance of seventeen year old Caitlin Pristina. The pair were found on Friday in upstate New York more than a thousand miles away from proceed as home she's now back with her parents Rodriguez is in custody. Pursue his family says they're seeking counseling as they try to work through things. Rodriguez has court hearing today will determine if he'll be extra traded from New York to Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

