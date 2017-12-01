Transcript for 1 Body Recovered in Search for Missing Children at Baltimore House Fire

As you know we transported the mother was still in critical condition at the hospital. And she had three children that were at the hospital as well. Two of them are still in critical condition that would be. Aids is born five they're both. Boys young boys. And the eight year old female. Fortunately we've gotten good news is in real good shape and possibly will be released shortly. Putting him one. Who she is yes this is the 58 year old female. Actually assisted in bringing these private four year old along with the mother. The unaccounted for. Ones it's a nine year old male. A two year old male. Q3 year old females it's a set of twins. I have a ten year old female. And revenue. And observers and on what that meant that there's it was a night and nine month not nine year nine month old. It's and then my full meal. He's all the ones that are unaccounted for however we have. This time recovered one. Body at this time unable to determine. Actually gender the wondered were. Will be. Going through debris. Would be a very personal process we try not to disturb him remains. So it's going to be what we call and it. Barbara is Regis dig into you. Debris just using their hands. And trying to discover the the rest of the remains.

