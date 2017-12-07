Bodycam footage shows police shooting of man said to be having 'psychotic episode'

Authorities in North Carolina have released bodycam footage showing the fatal shooting by a police officer of a 25-year-old man who they said was having a mental breakdown and had allegedly aimed a rifle at an officer.
1:19 | 07/12/17

