'Bomb cyclone' winter storm by the numbers

More
A look at some of the snowfall totals and wind speeds in the storm that battered states up and down the East Coast.
0:53 | 01/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Bomb cyclone' winter storm by the numbers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52163292,"title":"'Bomb cyclone' winter storm by the numbers","duration":"0:53","description":"A look at some of the snowfall totals and wind speeds in the storm that battered states up and down the East Coast.","url":"/US/video/bomb-cyclone-winter-storm-numbers-52163292","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.