Bomb squad investigates 'suspicious truck' at Hanscom Air Force Base

More
Authorities called in a bomb squad to Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts after discovering potentially explosive material inside a moving truck there Thursday morning.
0:53 | 07/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bomb squad investigates 'suspicious truck' at Hanscom Air Force Base

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48478864,"title":"Bomb squad investigates 'suspicious truck' at Hanscom Air Force Base","duration":"0:53","description":"Authorities called in a bomb squad to Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts after discovering potentially explosive material inside a moving truck there Thursday morning.","url":"/US/video/bomb-squad-investigates-suspicious-truck-hanscom-air-force-48478864","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.